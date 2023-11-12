Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03, reports. Digi International had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $112.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.63 million. Digi International updated its Q1 guidance to $0.41-0.45 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to $0.41-$0.45 EPS.

Digi International Stock Performance

Shares of DGII stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $801.36 million, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.31. Digi International has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $43.68.

Get Digi International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Digi International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Digi International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Insider Transactions at Digi International

In other news, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $123,640.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,344.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $418,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 332,587 shares in the company, valued at $11,131,686.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David H. Sampsell sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total transaction of $123,640.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 71,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,344.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,955 shares of company stock valued at $710,847 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Digi International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGII. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Digi International by 76.8% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Digi International by 61.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Digi International by 41.6% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,240 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Digi International by 13.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digi International in the fourth quarter valued at $305,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digi International

(Get Free Report)

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Digi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.