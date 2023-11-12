Digital Ally (DGLY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Monday, November 13th.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($3.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Digital Ally had a negative return on equity of 75.67% and a negative net margin of 78.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter.

Digital Ally Stock Up 0.4 %

DGLY stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Digital Ally has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $8.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after purchasing an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.64% of the company's stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

