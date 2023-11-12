Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp lowered its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 98.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,350 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DFS. Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 12.9% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 32,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $805,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.5% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Up 0.8 %

Discover Financial Services stock opened at $83.51 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 6.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.90.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.59). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 21st. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $109.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.