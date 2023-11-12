Downing One VCT (LON:DDV1) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $57.00

Downing One VCT plc (LON:DDV1 – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 57 ($0.70) and traded as high as GBX 57 ($0.70). Downing One VCT shares last traded at GBX 57 ($0.70), with a volume of 0 shares traded.
Downing One VCT Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 57. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.84 million and a PE ratio of 950.00.
Downing One VCT Company Profile
Downing One VCT plc operates as a venture capital trust. It invests in equities traded on AIM, OFEX, or listed on the London Stock Exchange; unlisted equities; and unlisted convertible stock of AIM companies. AIM VCT Managers Limited acts as the manager for the investments of the trust. Downing Distribution VCT is a venture capital trust focused on AIM investments and also unquoted income producing opportunities.
