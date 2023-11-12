Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 2,438 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,159 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 62,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. River Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the 1st quarter worth about $244,998,000. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

NYSE UL opened at $48.44 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $55.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.03.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

