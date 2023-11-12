Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 678 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $261,300,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its position in Global Payments by 3,956.9% during the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 1,739,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,319 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth $131,733,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Global Payments by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $303,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,338 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter worth $97,583,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.85.

Global Payments Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.39. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Insider Activity

In other Global Payments news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Global Payments news, CFO Joshua J. Whipple sold 37,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.28, for a total transaction of $4,721,578.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,180.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,711,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Stories

