Edge Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Edge Capital Group LLC cut its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,238 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.70. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $24.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $22.50 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, August 7th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.35.

Regions Financial Profile



Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

