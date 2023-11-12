Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Educational Development Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of EDUC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Get Educational Development alerts:

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Educational Development

About Educational Development

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter worth about $367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.