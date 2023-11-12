Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of EDUC opened at $1.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. Educational Development has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $4.00.
Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter. Educational Development had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%.
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
