Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) PT Lowered to $16.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Up 4.1 %

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day moving average of $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $7.88 and a twelve month high of $14.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ASB Consultores LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 109.8% during the first quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 112,500 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.4% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 73,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 28,356 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 25.4% during the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 32.5% in the second quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,001,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 245,938 shares during the period. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

