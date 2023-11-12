Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Stock Position Raised by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $10,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 97,501.7% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 83,475,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,087,464,000 after buying an additional 83,390,275 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 844.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,413,000 after buying an additional 2,651,986 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $944,528,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $664,077,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 64 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.35, for a total value of $29,078.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,262.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELV stock opened at $458.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $412.00 and a 12-month high of $544.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $449.48 and a 200-day moving average of $453.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $8.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.45 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $42.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ELV. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $572.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $547.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $587.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $564.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

