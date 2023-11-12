Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Stake Reduced by Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 0.9% of Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $597.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $574.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $502.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $309.20 and a fifty-two week high of $629.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.88%.

In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total transaction of $678,445.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,778 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.08, for a total value of $88,828,524.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,449,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,150,064,170.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 700,916 shares of company stock worth $20,970,455,882 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $500.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Argus boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $470.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

