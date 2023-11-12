Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Shares Acquired by Sivik Global Healthcare LLC

Sivik Global Healthcare LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 81.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,976 shares during the quarter. Encompass Health makes up approximately 1.6% of Sivik Global Healthcare LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Encompass Health worth $6,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 298,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. grew its position in Encompass Health by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 56,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 47,365 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,290,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 21.4% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $342,000. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EHC opened at $62.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day moving average is $65.82. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $51.15 and a 12-month high of $72.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.00.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is currently 17.14%.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 25,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.06, for a total transaction of $1,799,949.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,345,599.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 8,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.58, for a total transaction of $577,096.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,975.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.60.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States. It provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

