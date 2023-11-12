Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered Envestnet from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Envestnet from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Envestnet from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.57.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ENV
Envestnet Stock Up 0.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Envestnet
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter valued at $1,936,921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Envestnet by 135.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Envestnet by 140.8% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Envestnet during the second quarter valued at about $59,000.
About Envestnet
Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Envestnet
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.