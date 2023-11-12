EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 519,645 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 38,739 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $59,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.9% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 9,961 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 2.4% in the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,746 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.05.

EOG Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

EOG stock opened at $122.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $150.05.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

