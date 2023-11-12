Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 421,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,847 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Equinix were worth $330,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EQIX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Equinix by 103,384.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,811,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,043,303,000 after acquiring an additional 12,798,935 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $725,557,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Equinix by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 854,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,756,000 after acquiring an additional 179,023 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Equinix by 18.5% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,137,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,934,000 after purchasing an additional 177,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Equinix by 21.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 813,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,222 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Price Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $767.27 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $632.45 and a fifty-two week high of $821.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $740.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $754.46. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.50, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Equinix Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $4.26 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.41. This represents a $17.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.67%.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Simon Miller sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $766.77, for a total transaction of $401,020.71. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,973.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,026 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EQIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $870.00 to $850.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Equinix

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.