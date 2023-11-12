Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Down 42.3% in October

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the October 15th total of 6,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of research firms have issued reports on EQH. Barclays cut their price target on Equitable from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.13.
NYSE:EQH opened at $26.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.01. Equitable has a 12-month low of $21.89 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.41.
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Equitable’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Equitable will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
