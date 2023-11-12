ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
ESSA stock opened at $15.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $165.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.44. ESSA Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $21.80.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.58%.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $322,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northeast Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 47.9% in the third quarter. Northeast Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 64.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 44.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.
