Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AWR. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after purchasing an additional 507,209 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American States Water in the 4th quarter worth $30,951,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in American States Water by 929.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,447,000 after buying an additional 160,437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in American States Water by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,654,000 after buying an additional 101,977 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American States Water by 972.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,964,000 after buying an additional 97,623 shares during the period. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $77.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200 day moving average of $85.09. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $75.20 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50.

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.03. American States Water had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $151.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American States Water will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.81%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American States Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th.

In other American States Water news, Director Thomas A. Eichelberger bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $77.94 per share, for a total transaction of $77,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

