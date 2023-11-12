Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 140 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMT. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 151.7% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total value of $1,781,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,024,928.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,300 shares of company stock worth $1,830,903. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $183.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $171.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.97. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th were given a $1.62 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 10th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 423.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.60.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

