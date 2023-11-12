Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 280 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,782,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,466,403,000 after acquiring an additional 56,653 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASML by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,107,000. American Money Management LLC lifted its stake in ASML by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ASML. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of ASML from $850.00 to $810.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of ASML from $732.00 to $726.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $775.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $759.60.

ASML Stock Up 4.3 %

NASDAQ ASML opened at $661.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. ASML Holding has a 1-year low of $529.01 and a 1-year high of $771.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $606.48 and a 200-day moving average of $661.54. The company has a market cap of $260.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.44% and a return on equity of 73.29%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a $1.5337 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $6.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.23%.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

