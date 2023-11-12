Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,965,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,923,000 after purchasing an additional 3,391,054 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,684,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,076,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,532 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,555,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,543,508 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,744,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,204,000 after acquiring an additional 570,811 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,558,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Up 0.5 %

ADM stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $69.31 and a one year high of $98.12.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.10. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

