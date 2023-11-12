Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $539,000 Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after purchasing an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,295,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,663,000 after purchasing an additional 587,126 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,857,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,470,000 after acquiring an additional 423,764 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after buying an additional 838,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 98,401.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,079,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $582,408,000 after buying an additional 4,075,777 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Stock Performance

AWK opened at $123.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $126.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.88. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.25 and a 1 year high of $162.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a $0.7075 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AWK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AWK

Insider Activity at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry bought 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,459 shares in the company, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.