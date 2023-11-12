Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $605,000 Stock Position in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NYSE:FTAI – Free Report) by 16.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in FTAI Aviation were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTAI. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 340.7% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,425,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,787,000 after buying an additional 2,648,525 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 131.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,627,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,478,000 after buying an additional 1,494,515 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 2,904.7% in the fourth quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,051,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,004,000 after buying an additional 1,016,630 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 225.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,465,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,981,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FTAI Aviation by 990.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 964,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,508,000 after buying an additional 875,861 shares during the period. 90.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FTAI shares. Barclays boosted their price target on FTAI Aviation from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded FTAI Aviation from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on FTAI Aviation from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FTAI Aviation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FTAI Aviation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

Shares of FTAI Aviation stock opened at $41.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.81. FTAI Aviation Ltd. has a 12-month low of $16.00 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. FTAI Aviation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.17%.

FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires infrastructure and related equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.

