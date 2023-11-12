Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $766,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $91.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.04. The firm has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $81.97 and a 52-week high of $100.93.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

