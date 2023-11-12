Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $832,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,403,424,000 after buying an additional 4,286,065 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,069,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,698,000 after buying an additional 910,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,110,000 after buying an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,021,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,632,000 after buying an additional 540,942 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IYW stock opened at $113.37 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $72.09 and a 52-week high of $114.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.42 and a 200-day moving average of $105.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

