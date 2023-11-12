Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,872 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $15,783,781,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 52.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.68. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Barclays raised shares of Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

