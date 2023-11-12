Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 178 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,079 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NIKE by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NIKE from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

NYSE:NKE opened at $106.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a market cap of $161.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $99.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.49.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

