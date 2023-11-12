Essex Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $880,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,317,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,755,959,000 after acquiring an additional 642,016 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,441,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,560,000 after purchasing an additional 86,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Realty Income by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,447,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $724,847,000 after purchasing an additional 829,227 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.90.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $50.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dec 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 232.58%.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

