Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 23,243 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 68.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,243 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 276,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $691,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,396,000 after buying an additional 311,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens decreased their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average of $76.89. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.31 and a 12-month high of $98.12. The company has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

