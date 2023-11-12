Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 380 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Essex Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,863 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

NYSE:ALL opened at $130.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 0.52. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

