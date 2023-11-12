Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 4,985 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 46.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,985 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 4.5 %

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $118.59 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $132.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 988.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.10.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total transaction of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,942 shares of company stock valued at $17,861,240 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

