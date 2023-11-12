Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 565 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,197 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $21,129,916,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $341,198,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TGT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Target from $163.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Target from $165.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.81.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $108.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $113.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.57. Target Co. has a one year low of $102.93 and a one year high of $181.70. The firm has a market cap of $50.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Target’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $3,921,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.