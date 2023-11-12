Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Mizuho from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ESTA has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.67.

Shares of Establishment Labs stock opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.19. Establishment Labs has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $79.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The company has a market cap of $559.56 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs in the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 3,244.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Establishment Labs by 104.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

