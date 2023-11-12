European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust
- How to Invest in Hotel Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/6 – 11/10
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Data giants MongoDB and Snowflake just got upgraded
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Plug Power at tipping point; it’s make or break time for hydrogen
Receive News & Ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.