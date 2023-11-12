European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) PT Lowered to C$3.00

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ERE.UN. Raymond James decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$2.90 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TD Securities decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.29.

Shares of European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$2.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$206.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 288.44, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.70. European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$2.12 and a one year high of C$3.88.

European Residential Real Estate Investment Trust – ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES’s REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada’s only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

