Evercore ISI Downgrades Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) to In-Line

Evercore ISI cut shares of Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) from an outperform rating to an in-line rating in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.25 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $2.55 to $3.30 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Nextdoor has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of KIND opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $540.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.83. Nextdoor has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIND. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 30,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nextdoor by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.92% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections with neighborhood stakeholders.

