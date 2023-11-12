Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lessened its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,097 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Evergy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,575,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at $409,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Evergy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 502,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,686,000 after buying an additional 46,913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

Evergy Stock Performance

NYSE:EVRG opened at $49.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.18.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. Analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Evergy’s payout ratio is 82.77%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

