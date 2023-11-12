Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,340 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 0.5% of Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 214.6% in the 2nd quarter. Horizons Wealth Management now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 17,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 64,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,882,000 after purchasing an additional 18,664 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM stock opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $411.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $120.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.44.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $90.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 36.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on XOM shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,099,690. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $172,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.97 per share, with a total value of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

