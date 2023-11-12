Exxon Mobil Co. (XOM) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.95 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, December 11th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91.

Exxon Mobil has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 41 years. Exxon Mobil has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Exxon Mobil to earn $10.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.0%.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.8 %

XOM opened at $103.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.44. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $98.02 and a 1-year high of $120.70. The stock has a market cap of $411.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $90.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.41 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $143.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $172,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,193,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $105.97 per share, for a total transaction of $26,492,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,077,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $220,099,690. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,390,000. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil by 9,115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 11,304,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,130,434,000 after buying an additional 11,181,673 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,566,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,464,000. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

