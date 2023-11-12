Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth about $268,570,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,525,000 after buying an additional 4,903,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth about $173,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,092,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,243,000 after buying an additional 2,492,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 593.9% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,618,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,323,000 after buying an additional 1,385,581 shares in the last quarter. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of FAST opened at $60.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.51. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $34.29 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 70.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

Insider Activity at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Reyne K. Wisecup sold 19,564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.78, for a total transaction of $1,110,843.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

