Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) Shares Purchased by Lido Advisors LLC

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 974,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,955 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF makes up about 0.3% of Lido Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.63% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $44,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 765,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,775,000 after acquiring an additional 24,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 757,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,856,000 after purchasing an additional 259,885 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $11,879,000. Finally, Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,826,000.

Shares of FSTA opened at $42.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 0.60. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $47.04.

The Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (FSTA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Consumer Staples 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US consumer staples companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FSTA was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

