Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF (BATS:FCPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCPI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 110.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fidelity Stocks For Inflation ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,722 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS FCPI opened at $32.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.43.

The Fidelity Stocks for Inflation ETF (FCPI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large- and mid-cap stocks based on multi-factor criteria with structural tilts towards inflation-sensitive sectors and industries FCPI was launched on Nov 5, 2019 and is managed by Fidelity.

