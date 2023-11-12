Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 102.1% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 48,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 24,370 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 207.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 9,474 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF by 111.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 35,788 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IPAC opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.78. iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 0.74.

iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (IPAC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Pacific IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed Pacific securities. IPAC was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.