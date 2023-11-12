Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,115,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,556,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,086,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,808,000 after buying an additional 1,153,416 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 55.7% during the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 7,231,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,348,000 after buying an additional 2,587,184 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 5,991,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,697,000 after buying an additional 289,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 51.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,993,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,060,000 after buying an additional 1,698,674 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TLH opened at $97.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.29. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.08 and a 52 week high of $116.93.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury 10-20 Year TR index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the U.S. Treasury TLH was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

