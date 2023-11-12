Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 955 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the second quarter worth approximately $1,973,000. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.8% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,726 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 17.0% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 12,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORLY. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,007.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $955.50, for a total value of $524,569.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 349 shares in the company, valued at $333,469.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $954.69, for a total value of $4,773,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,590.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,309 shares of company stock worth $7,933,619 over the last 90 days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $986.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $767.27 and a one year high of $989.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $928.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $932.81. The company has a market cap of $58.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.83.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $9.17 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.2 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.