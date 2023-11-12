Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,985 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 66,241.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 561,142,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,532,941,000 after buying an additional 560,296,873 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,786,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,871,000 after buying an additional 2,746,232 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,562,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,246,000 after buying an additional 225,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,993,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,937,000 after buying an additional 259,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IEUR opened at $49.90 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a twelve month low of $46.31 and a twelve month high of $54.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.68. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

