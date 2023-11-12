Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,272 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,327,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 313.4% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

BATS GOVT opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.58.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a $0.0486 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

