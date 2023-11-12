First Majestic Silver Corp. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:FR)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share by the mining company on Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th.

First Majestic Silver Stock Performance

First Majestic Silver stock opened at C$6.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.84. First Majestic Silver has a 1 year low of C$6.05 and a 1 year high of C$13.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.05, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. TD Securities reduced their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Insider Activity at First Majestic Silver

In related news, Senior Officer Todd Anthony sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.44, for a total value of C$84,400.00. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. Its projects include the San Dimas mine that consists of 119 individual concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa States, México; the Santa Elena comprising 32 individual concessions that covers an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora State, México; and the La Encantada consists of 22 exploitation concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares located in Coahuila State, México.

