First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. First Savings Financial Group has a one year low of $11.74 and a one year high of $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.73.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $20.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.70 million. On average, analysts predict that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 26.2% during the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 394,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,227,000 after buying an additional 81,962 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 41,765 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in First Savings Financial Group by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 98,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,964,000 after buying an additional 35,140 shares during the period. Finally, EA Series Trust acquired a new position in First Savings Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $306,000. 25.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

