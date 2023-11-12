First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.12% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 2,389.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,052.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 1,380.3% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF alerts:

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $39.53 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $41.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.42.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th were issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 24th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.53%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.