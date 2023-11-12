First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG) Shares Acquired by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF (NASDAQ:FTAG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,838 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned 14.25% of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF worth $1,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FTAG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,490,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,670 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF in the first quarter valued at $218,000.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:FTAG opened at $24.42 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF has a one year low of $23.93 and a one year high of $31.04. The firm has a market cap of $10.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.85.
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Announces Dividend
First Trust Indxx Global Agriculture ETF Profile
First Trust ISE Global Platinum Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the ISE Global Platinum Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets in securities that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts representing foreign securities in the Index.
